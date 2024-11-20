From the Studio: Fall Folk Festival, Part 1

© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Published November 20, 2024 at 11:25 AM PST
Free Whiskey
1 of 4  — FFF24 Broadcast Free Whiskey.JPG
Free Whiskey
Anna Gyure / SPR
Blue Ribbon Tea Company
2 of 4  — FFF24 Broadcast Blue Ribbon Tea Company.JPG
Blue Ribbon Tea Company
Anna Gyure / SPR
Jonathan Nicholson
3 of 4  — FFF24 Jonathan Nicholson.JPG
Jonathan Nicholson
Anna Gyure / SPR
Desiree Aguirre
4 of 4  — FFF24 Broadcast Desiree 2.JPG
Desiree Aguirre
Anna Gyure / SPR

Hosted by Henry McNulty and Steve Jackson with poetry readings by Verne Windham, our KPBX Fall Folk Festival broadcast is a sampler of the music available at this year's Festival, recorded in our KPBX performance space. Part 1 features Free Whiskey, the Blue Ribbon Tea Company, Jonathan Nicolson, and Desiree.

