From the Studio: Spokane String Quartet March Concert

The Spokane String Quartet's March 2025 concert features music of Joseph Haydn from a time he was experimenting with and expanding the the string quartet's scope. Contrasting with the frothy delight of Haydn's music is the string quartet by Samuel Barber, a work with an iconic Adagio central movement that has been part of our national consciousness since its use at the death of President Franklin Roosevelt. Paired with the Barber is a new work by Russian-American composer Polina Nazaykinskaya. Quartet violist Jeanette Wee-Yang and cellist Helen Byrne talk with host Jim Tevenan about the program.