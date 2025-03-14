© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Spokane String Quartet March Concert

Published March 14, 2025 at 1:58 PM PDT
Jeanette Wee-Yang and Helen Byrne

The Spokane String Quartet's March 2025 concert features music of Joseph Haydn from a time he was experimenting with and expanding the the string quartet's scope. Contrasting with the frothy delight of Haydn's music is the string quartet by Samuel Barber, a work with an iconic Adagio central movement that has been part of our national consciousness since its use at the death of President Franklin Roosevelt. Paired with the Barber is a new work by Russian-American composer Polina Nazaykinskaya. Quartet violist Jeanette Wee-Yang and cellist Helen Byrne talk with host Jim Tevenan about the program.

