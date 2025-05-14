From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest '25, Wednesday 10-11am

For over twenty years, Spokane Public Radio has welcomed participants in Musicfest Northwest, who have been recommended by Festival adjudicators, to perform on-air. Today we begin that tradition anew during this 80th season of Musicfest, welcoming in our first hour pianist and composer Zachary Bjurstrom, pianist Lila Buchmann, pianist Linda Jiang,pianist Ethan Zhou, trombonist Gabriel Wainz, pianist Abigail Tian, and flutists Helen Zhao and Anya Harmon. Jim Tevenan hosts.