Front Porch Bluegrass Apr 13, 2025
1. Ezra - Waldeinsamkeit (Froggy's Demise)
2. Various - Steam Powered Aereo-Plane (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)
3. Becky Buller - Kismet (Jubilee)
4. Mighty Poplar - Blackjack Davy (Mighty Poplar)
5. Wilson Banjo Co - Black Wedding Dress (Lonely As it Gets)
6. John Lowell - Velvet Western Sky (Long Stretch of Gravel)
7. John Reischman, Sharon Gilchrist, Scott Nygaard - Midnight on the Water (Harmonic Tone Revealers)
8. Seldom Scene - White Line (Remains to be Scene)
9. Kelly Willis / Bruce Robison - But I Do (Cheater's Game)
10. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms - Gone Too Far (Gold in Your Pocket)
11. Jesse Brock - The Girl in the Blue Velvet Band (Kickin' Grass)
12. Po' Ramblin' Boys - Smoky Mountain Home (Wanderers Like Me)
13. James King - Highway to Nowhere (Three Chords and the Truth)
14. Del McCoury Band - All Aboard (Celebrating 50 Years)