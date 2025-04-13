Front Porch Bluegrass Apr 13, 2025

1. Ezra - Waldeinsamkeit (Froggy's Demise)

2. Various - Steam Powered Aereo-Plane (Julia Belle: The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project Vol 2)

3. Becky Buller - Kismet (Jubilee)

4. Mighty Poplar - Blackjack Davy (Mighty Poplar)

5. Wilson Banjo Co - Black Wedding Dress (Lonely As it Gets)

6. John Lowell - Velvet Western Sky (Long Stretch of Gravel)

7. John Reischman, Sharon Gilchrist, Scott Nygaard - Midnight on the Water (Harmonic Tone Revealers)

8. Seldom Scene - White Line (Remains to be Scene)

9. Kelly Willis / Bruce Robison - But I Do (Cheater's Game)

10. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms - Gone Too Far (Gold in Your Pocket)

11. Jesse Brock - The Girl in the Blue Velvet Band (Kickin' Grass)

12. Po' Ramblin' Boys - Smoky Mountain Home (Wanderers Like Me)

13. James King - Highway to Nowhere (Three Chords and the Truth)

14. Del McCoury Band - All Aboard (Celebrating 50 Years)