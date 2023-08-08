Emerson Brother's Part 2

The 2023 film, “Dreamin’ Wild,” which was based and filmed in the Spokane area, debuted this weekend in theatres across America. Based on a true story, the movie revolves around brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson finding newfound musical success after their 1979 debut album "Dreamin' Wild" is rediscovered three decades later.

In celebration of the film, we’re traveling back over ten years and brushing off archived editions of Johnson’s Improbable History of Pop, in which John Johnson interviews the real-life Donnie and Joe.

The second of this two-part series, which aired July 2014, covers music the brothers created after “Dreamin’ Wild,” the duo’s reaction to accelerated interest in their works, their concerns about playing live, possible movie adaptations of their story, and more.

Listen to Part 1 here.

