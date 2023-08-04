© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"Dreamin' Wild" & "Amanda"

Published August 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM PDT
Movie protagonists are, generally speaking, characters whom we can relate to, boasting personalities—again, generally, speaking—that we can admire. But clearly that isn’t always the case. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing two movies whose main characters exhibit bad behavior that reflects their inner conflicts, behavior that only gradually gets explained, if at all. First up is Dreamin’ Wild, the based-on-a-real-story of a pair of Eastern Washington musicians, followed by Amanda, an Italian-language study of a woman in her mid-20s whose personality seems as stunted as it is brittle.

