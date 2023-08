Diversity is a loaded term nowadays, particularly for those in charge of deciding what to teach in school. But it’s been a boon for Hollywood, particularly most recently for fans of Asian culture. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing a pair of films that feature all-Asian casts. One is a blend of rom-com and character study titled Shortcomings, while the other is a Bridesmaids/Girls Trip clone titled Joy Ride.