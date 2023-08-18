© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"Theater Camp" & "Wham!"

Published August 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM PDT
With all the pain and sadness in the world, it’s nice to know that some movies are here to help us forget—if for the moment—our worries and cares. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing two films that do mostly that. One is Theater Camp, an often-hilarious send-up of a struggling summer camp for would-be thespians, while the other is Wham! a Netflix documentary detailing the rise of the duo that was so much a part of the 1980s music landscape.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie ReviewMovieFilm ReviewsFilm
