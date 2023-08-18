"Theater Camp" & "Wham!"

With all the pain and sadness in the world, it’s nice to know that some movies are here to help us forget—if for the moment—our worries and cares. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing two films that do mostly that. One is Theater Camp, an often-hilarious send-up of a struggling summer camp for would-be thespians, while the other is Wham! a Netflix documentary detailing the rise of the duo that was so much a part of the 1980s music landscape.