"Stop Making Sense" & Concert Films

“One good thing about music,” the late Bob Marley once said, “is that when it hits you, you feel no pain.” On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a film that is about as painless a viewing experience as has ever hit the big screen: the re-release of Jonathan Demme’s 1984 music documentary Stop Making Sense. They talk about that film, the music of the group featured in it, Talking Heads, and some of their other favorite concert films.