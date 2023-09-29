© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101

"Stop Making Sense" & Concert Films

Published September 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM PDT
From left: David Byrne in Stop Making Sense (1984); assorted film stills from Homecoming (2019), Buena Vista Social Club (1999), The Last Waltz (1978), T.A.M.I. Show (1964), and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023).
Stop Making Sense, Talking Heads/Arnold Stiefel Co./Cinecom Pics., 1984. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, Parkwood Ent./PRG/Netflix, 2019. Buena Vista Social Club, Road Movies Filmproduktion/ICAIC/Wim Wenders Stiftung/Kintop Pics./Artisan Ent., 1999. The Last Waltz, FM Prod./Last Waltz Inc./United Artists, 1978. T.A.M.I. Show, Screen Ent. Co./Screencraft Intl./Theatrofilm/American Intl. Pics., 1964. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift Prod./AMC Theatres Dist., 2023.
From left: David Byrne in Stop Making Sense (1984); assorted film stills from Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (2019), Buena Vista Social Club (1999), The Last Waltz (1978), T.A.M.I. Show (1964), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023) and Stop Making Sense (1984).

“One good thing about music,” the late Bob Marley once said, “is that when it hits you, you feel no pain.” On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a film that is about as painless a viewing experience as has ever hit the big screen: the re-release of Jonathan Demme’s 1984 music documentary Stop Making Sense. They talk about that film, the music of the group featured in it, Talking Heads, and some of their other favorite concert films.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie ReviewMovieFilm ReviewsFilm
Related Content
Load More