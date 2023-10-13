© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101

"The Exorcist: Believer" & "Fair Play"

Published October 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM PDT
From left: Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum (O'Neill) in The Exorcist: Believer (2023); Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor in Fair Play (2023).
The Exorcist: Believer, Blumhouse Prod./Morgan Creek Ent./Rough House Pictures/Universal Pictures, 2023. Fair Play, T-Street/Star Thrower Entertainment/MRC Film/Netflix, 2023.
From left: Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum (O'Neill) in The Exorcist: Believer (2023); Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor in Fair Play (2023).

We all have personal definitions of horror, ranging from strange noises in the night to Thanksgiving family gatherings. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that explore very different notions of horror. One is the big screen franchise entry The Exorcist: Believer, released on the 50th anniversary of the late William Friedkin’s first in what became a staple horror series. The other is the turbulent domestic/business drama Fair Play.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie ReviewMovieFilm ReviewsFilm
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • Film still of Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor in Fair Play (2023).
    Dan Webster reviews "Fair Play"
    “Fair Play” is a study of love, lust and the dark side of ambition played out in the financial sector, Dan Webster says in his review.
Load More