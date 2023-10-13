"The Exorcist: Believer" & "Fair Play"
We all have personal definitions of horror, ranging from strange noises in the night to Thanksgiving family gatherings. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that explore very different notions of horror. One is the big screen franchise entry The Exorcist: Believer, released on the 50th anniversary of the late William Friedkin’s first in what became a staple horror series. The other is the turbulent domestic/business drama Fair Play.