Movies 101

"The Burial" & "The Pigeon Tunnel"

Published November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM PDT
From left: Jamie Foxx in The Burial (2023); John le Carré in The Pigeon Tunnel (2023).
The Burial, Double Nickel Ent./Foxxhole Prod./Maven Screen Media/Bobby Shriver Prod./Amazon Studios, 2023. The Pigeon Tunnel, The Ink Factory/Fourth Floor Prod./Jago Films/Storyteller Prod./127 Wall Prod./Apple Original Films, 2023.
From left: Jamie Foxx in The Burial (2023); John le Carré in The Pigeon Tunnel (2023).

Getting to the truth of a matter isn’t always easy. And the same holds true of a person. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that seek not just to get to a subjective truth but, at least in one case, pair that with a quest for justice. One is The Burial, a film based on a real incident that stars Jamie Foxx and and Tommy Lee Jones, while the other is the Errol Morris documentary The Pigeon Tunnel that focuses on the novelist John Le Carré.

Movies 101 Movie ReviewMovieFilm ReviewsFilm
