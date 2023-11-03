"The Burial" & "The Pigeon Tunnel"

Getting to the truth of a matter isn’t always easy. And the same holds true of a person. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that seek not just to get to a subjective truth but, at least in one case, pair that with a quest for justice. One is The Burial, a film based on a real incident that stars Jamie Foxx and and Tommy Lee Jones, while the other is the Errol Morris documentary The Pigeon Tunnel that focuses on the novelist John Le Carré.