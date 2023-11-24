“Nyad,” Annette Bening & Jodie Foster

Humans can perform incredible feats. We all know that. Some feats, though, just seem impossible to imagine, much less accomplish. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss Nyad, the Netflix feature film about marathon swimmer Diana Nyad’s 2013 swim form Cuba to Key West, Florida—at the tender age of 64. They also talk about its two stars—Annette Bening and Jodie Foster—and list their favorite films of the two actresses.