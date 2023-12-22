"Maestro" & "Leave the World Behind"

We’re deep into the Oscar calendar now, what with film producers releasing the projects that they hope, if not expect, will garner them those consummate, golden movie awards. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss one of those projects, the Bradley Cooper film Maestro, which Cooper didn’t just direct and co-write, but which he also stars in the title role as the late Leonard Bernstein. We’ll discuss, too, a Netflix release, Leave the World Behind, that stars not just one, but two past Oscar winners, Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali.