"Maestro" & "Leave the World Behind"

Published December 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM PST
From left: Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in Maestro (2023); Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts in Leave the World Behind (2023).
We’re deep into the Oscar calendar now, what with film producers releasing the projects that they hope, if not expect, will garner them those consummate, golden movie awards. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss one of those projects, the Bradley Cooper film Maestro, which Cooper didn’t just direct and co-write, but which he also stars in the title role as the late Leonard Bernstein. We’ll discuss, too, a Netflix release, Leave the World Behind, that stars not just one, but two past Oscar winners, Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali.

  • Film still of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in Maestro (2023).
    Dan Webster reviews "Maestro"
    “Maestro” captures the at times turbulent life Leonard Bernstein lived with his wife Felicia Montealegre, Dan Webster says in his review.
