"The Teachers' Lounge" & "The Greatest Night in Pop"

We’re still a month away from the Super Bowl for movie fans, which is how Movies 101 typically views the annual Oscars broadcast, so there’s still plenty of time to catch up with the various nominees. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss one of those nominees, the German film The Teachers’ Lounge, which is up for Best International Feature Film, and then shift direction to talk about the Netflix documentary The Greatest Night in Pop.