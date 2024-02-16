© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"The Teachers' Lounge" & "The Greatest Night in Pop"

Published February 16, 2024 at 7:15 PM PST
From left: Leonie Benesch in The Teachers' Lounge (2023); Michael Jackson in The Greatest Night in Pop (2024), from archival footage.
We’re still a month away from the Super Bowl for movie fans, which is how Movies 101 typically views the annual Oscars broadcast, so there’s still plenty of time to catch up with the various nominees. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss one of those nominees, the German film The Teachers’ Lounge, which is up for Best International Feature Film, and then shift direction to talk about the Netflix documentary The Greatest Night in Pop.

Movies 101 Movie ReviewMovieFilm ReviewsFilm
Related Content
  • Film still from The Teachers' Lounge (2023), featuring Leonie Benesch as Carla Nowak [pictured at center].
    Dan Webster reviews "The Teachers' Lounge"
    “The Teachers’ Lounge” portrays the struggles of a German middle-school teacher to handle a complex situation, Dan Webster says in his review.
  • Film still from The Greatest Night in Pop (2024), featuring the members of USA for Africa.
    Nathan Weinbender reviews "The Greatest Night in Pop"
    Back in 1985, some of the most famous musicians in the world gathered to record the charity single “We Are the World.” Nearly 40 years later, a Netflix documentary looks at the creation of the song. Nathan Weinbender says the movie is basically an extended “Behind the Music” episode with some remarkable footage.
