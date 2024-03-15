© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"Dune: Part Two" & "Spaceman"

Published March 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM PDT
From left: Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two (2024); Adam Sandler as Jakub Procházka in Spaceman (2024).
Dune: Part Two, Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures, 2024. Spaceman, Free Association/Stillking Films/Tango Entertainment/Netflix, 2024.
From left: Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two (2024); Adam Sandler as Jakub Procházka in Spaceman (2024).

One of the most dependable movie genres is science fiction, and the best sci-fi films boast a lot more content than mere Flash Gordon adventure. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two recent films that blend sci-fi with relevant social issues. The first is Dune: Part Two, which is Denis Villeneuve’s second contribution to Frank Herbert’s novel saga. And the second is Spaceman, the Netflix streamer that features Adam Sandler in yet another dramatic role.

