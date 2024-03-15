"Dune: Part Two" & "Spaceman"

One of the most dependable movie genres is science fiction, and the best sci-fi films boast a lot more content than mere Flash Gordon adventure. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two recent films that blend sci-fi with relevant social issues. The first is Dune: Part Two, which is Denis Villeneuve’s second contribution to Frank Herbert’s novel saga. And the second is Spaceman, the Netflix streamer that features Adam Sandler in yet another dramatic role.