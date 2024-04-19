"Civil War" & "La Chimera"

Movies have the power to give us a pointed view of America, both good and bad. This has always been true. But it may be more important than ever in today’s polarized atmosphere. Writer-director Alex Garland seems to think so, given the theme of his latest movie, titled Civil War. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss Garland’s film, which stars the likes of Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeney as photojournalists covering what is a second American war between the states and the federal government. After that, they move on to the film La Chimera, which is playing at the Magic Lantern Theatre.