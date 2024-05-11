© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"Challengers" & "The Beast"

Published May 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM PDT
From left: Mike Faist and Zendaya in Challengers (2024); Léa Seydoux and George MacKay in The Beast (2023).
Challengers, Frenesy Film Co./MGM/Pascal Pictures/Why Are You Acting Prod./Amazon MGM Studios, 2024. The Beast, Les Films du Bélier/My New Picture/Janus Films/Sideshow, 2023.
From left: Mike Faist and Zendaya in Challengers (2024); Léa Seydoux and George MacKay in The Beast (2023).

One of the things that makes life the adventure it is involves facing the various challenges that it poses. Which is convenient for us here at Movies 101 because the very concept of challenges is this week’s theme. In this episode, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two films that involve that very theme. The first is Challengers, director Luca Guadagnino’s look at a three-way relationship among tennis players. The second is a challenge to our very senses, director Bertrand Bonello’s head-scratching study The Beast.

