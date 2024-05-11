"Challengers" & "The Beast"

One of the things that makes life the adventure it is involves facing the various challenges that it poses. Which is convenient for us here at Movies 101 because the very concept of challenges is this week’s theme. In this episode, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two films that involve that very theme. The first is Challengers, director Luca Guadagnino’s look at a three-way relationship among tennis players. The second is a challenge to our very senses, director Bertrand Bonello’s head-scratching study The Beast.