"Fly Me to the Moon" & "The Bikeriders"

As everyone knows, or should know, the 1960s comprised a decade full of tempestuous energy and a drive toward social change. As captured by the movies, though, it lives on in our minds more as an idea than anything resembling reality. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two movies that are set in the 1960s. The first is the space-race romantic comedy “Fly Me to the Moon” and the second is the engine-driven drama “The Bikeriders.”