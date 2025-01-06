"A Complete Unknown," "Babygirl" & "Nosferatu"

And so the year 2024 closes out, which leave us here at Movies 101 to celebrate that fact by reviewing a final three films. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a trio of films that feature complex and/or familiar characters, in one case a study of real-life celebrity, in another a woman confronted by her sexual desires, and in a third a remake of a classic creature feature. The first is James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, the second is Halina Reijn’s Babygirl, and the third is Robert Eggers’ remake of the vampire flick Nosferatu.