"Hard Truths," "Presence" & "The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

We all have our favorite filmmakers whose work we’ll seek out every time they release a new movie. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a trio of movies—at least two of which are considered, by many, the work of master filmmakers. The first is Hard Truths, the latest by UK writer-director Mike Leigh. They follow that with Presence, directed by Oscar-winner Steven Soderbergh. And they finish with The Seed of the Sacred Fig, written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof.