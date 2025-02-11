© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101
Movies 101

"Hard Truths," "Presence" & "The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

Published February 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM PST
From left: Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Michele Austin in Hard Truths (2024); Lucy Liu in Presence (2024); Setareh Maleki, Soheila Golestani, and Mahsa Rostami in The Seed of the Sacred Fig (2024).
From left: Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Michele Austin in Hard Truths (2024); Lucy Liu in Presence (2024); Setareh Maleki, Soheila Golestani, and Mahsa Rostami in The Seed of the Sacred Fig (2024).

We all have our favorite filmmakers whose work we’ll seek out every time they release a new movie. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a trio of movies—at least two of which are considered, by many, the work of master filmmakers. The first is Hard Truths, the latest by UK writer-director Mike Leigh. They follow that with Presence, directed by Oscar-winner Steven Soderbergh. And they finish with The Seed of the Sacred Fig, written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie ReviewMovieFilm ReviewsFilm
Related Content
  • Film still from Presence (2024), featuring Callina Liang as Chloe Payne [pictured left of center].
    Movie Reviews
    Dan Webster reviews "Presence"
    With “Presence,” Steven Soderbergh brings his expert directing skill to a story that is little better than ordinary, Dan Webster says in his review.
  • Film still of Mahsa Rostami, Misagh Zareh and Setareh Maleki in The Seed of the Sacred Fig (2024).
    Movie Reviews
    Nathan Weinbender reviews "The Seed of the Sacred Fig"
    The Iranian-German co-production “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” is currently nominated for the Best International Film Oscar. It has a turbulent making-of story, but Nathan Weinbender says the movie itself is just as intense and impossible to look away from.
  • Film still of Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Pansy in Hard Truths (2024).
    Movie Reviews
    Nathan Weinbender reviews "Hard Truths"
    “Hard Truths” is the latest drama from master British filmmaker Mike Leigh, about a very angry woman and the family who puts up with her. It’s a challenging watch about a challenging person, but Nathan Weinbender says it’s one of the director’s best.
Load More