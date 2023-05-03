© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Sara Edlin-Marlowe reads two poems by Lady Ōtomo no Sakanoue

Published May 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT
Sara Edlin-Marlowe
Spokane Public Radio
Sara Edlin-Marlowe in the KSFC studio

Kenneth Rexroth's translations of waka verse by an 8th-century Japanese poet

Sara Edlin-Marlowe is a retired teacher of theater and speech at Spokane Falls Community College. She's also a Spokane Public Radio alumna and can often be seen throughout the region in dramatic performances through arts councils, libraries and schools.

In addition, Sara has several film credits to her name. She still gets small residual checks from The Godfather and can be seen fleetingly in Woody Allen's Bananas (in a screaming yellow zonker dress).

Poetry Moment