© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Nicola Pearson reads "Blackbird" by Kathleen Bisagna

Published May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT
Playwright and novelist Nicola Pearson, who calls the Upper Skagit Valley home
Nicola Pearson
Playwright and novelist Nicola Pearson, who calls the Upper Skagit Valley home

Verse on something "wild and nameless" by the current president of the Skagit River Poetry Foundation

Nicola Pearson is an award-winning playwright whose plays have been produced in parts of the US and in Sydney, Australia.

Her play Carried by the Current is based on the true story of the Women’s Commonwealth of Belton, Texas, a group that established the first safe house for women in the 1870s. It's headed to a production in Everett, WA in October of this year through Women’s Work Productions.

Nicola is also the author of three novels, four short mysteries and two children’s books. She is married to the potter at Sauk Mountain Pottery and divides her time between selling his work and writing.

Poetry Moment