Nicola Pearson reads "Blackbird" by Kathleen Bisagna

Nicola Pearson is an award-winning playwright whose plays have been produced in parts of the US and in Sydney, Australia.

Her play Carried by the Current is based on the true story of the Women’s Commonwealth of Belton, Texas, a group that established the first safe house for women in the 1870s. It's headed to a production in Everett, WA in October of this year through Women’s Work Productions.

Nicola is also the author of three novels, four short mysteries and two children’s books. She is married to the potter at Sauk Mountain Pottery and divides her time between selling his work and writing.