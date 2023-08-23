Tim Greenup reads "A Potato" by Robert Bly

Tim Greenup writes poems and instrumental synthesizer music. His first poetry collection, Without Warning, was published by Scablands Books in 2016. His album Dwelling was released digitally in 2020. His collection Crisis Mode was selected as the Winner of the 2022 Burnside Review Chapbook Contest and was published in 2023.

His work has appeared in LEVELER, Sixth Finch, BOAAT and elsewhere. He teaches at Spokane Falls Community College.

Learn more about Tim by visiting his Pictures of Poets webpage.