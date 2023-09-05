© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Poetry Moment

Scarlette Cron reads "Before Anyone Was Even Finished" by Robert Carney

Published September 5, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT
The online place-based literary journal Terrain.org celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023
A disconcerting picture of world caught in an endless cycle of repetition

Scarlette Cron is a former student in Derek Sheffield's poetry class at Wenatchee Valley College, where Sheffield is a professor of English.

Sheffield serves as poetry editor for Terrain.org and co-edited the Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry along with Elizabeth Bradfield and CMarie Fuhrman. Learn more about Derek Sheffield by visiting his website.

