Scarlette Cron reads "Before Anyone Was Even Finished" by Robert Carney
A disconcerting picture of world caught in an endless cycle of repetition
Scarlette Cron is a former student in Derek Sheffield's poetry class at Wenatchee Valley College, where Sheffield is a professor of English.
Sheffield serves as poetry editor for Terrain.org and co-edited the Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry along with Elizabeth Bradfield and CMarie Fuhrman. Learn more about Derek Sheffield by visiting his website.