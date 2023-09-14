© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Poetry Moment

Danielle Weeks reads "Introduction to Quantum Theory" by Franny Choi

Published September 14, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT
Poet Danielle Weeks

A poem that intentionally asks more questions than it answers

Danielle Weeks earned her MFA in poetry through Eastern Washington University’s creative writing program.

Her poetry has been published or is forthcoming in Crab Creek Review, The Missouri Review, Salt Hill and Whale Road Review among others. Her poem “Human Uses” was chosen as the winner of Atticus Review’s annual poetry contest in 2018. She currently lives in Seattle.

To learn more about Danielle, visit her website.

Poetry Moment