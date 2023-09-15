Danielle Weeks reads her original poem, "Body of a Whale as a Doorway"
The conclusion to a week of poems about outer space and humanity's role in our future
Danielle Weeks earned her MFA in poetry through Eastern Washington University’s creative writing program.
Her poetry has been published or is forthcoming in Crab Creek Review, The Missouri Review, Salt Hill and Whale Road Review among others. Her poem “Human Uses” was chosen as the winner of Atticus Review’s annual poetry contest in 2018. She currently lives in Seattle.
