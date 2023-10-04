Conner Dean reads "Science Homework" by Kenn Nesbitt

This week on Poetry Moment, students from St. Andrew's-Sewanee School in Sewanee, Tennessee are reading poems that bridge the arts and sciences. They quote the contemporary poet Mike Johnston, who says, “Poetry and science are doing the same job, and that job is figuring out how me fits with you!”

St. Andrew's-Sewanee School operates its own radio station, WMTN-LP (103.1 FM). With the help of faculty members, the students have recently launched a Poetry Moment-inspired program of their own, Poetry 4 Today.

Learn more about St. Andrew's-Sewanee School and their radio station by visiting their website.