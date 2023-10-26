© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spokane Public Radio's Fall Pledge Drive is here! Help keep your public radio station strong by donating here.
Poetry Moment

Mark Griswold reads "The Tyger" by William Blake

Published October 26, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT
Writer Mark Griswold
J. Warren
/
J. Warren Photography
Writer Mark Griswold

A perennial favorite of poetry lovers that questions the nature of good and evil

Mark Griswold is the current president of the North Idaho Writers League. Before moving to Idaho, he also hosted a weekly radio talk show on Seattle’s AM 1590 The Answer and a Greek music radio show on Bellevue KBCS 91.3 FM. He is currently in the final editing phase of his first novel, An Acquired Taste, a work of historical literary fiction set in 1940s Hollywood.

When not writing, Mark works as a real estate agent helping people find homes in Washington, Idaho and Belize. He is married and has three boys under the age of 12 and serves as Cubmaster of Scout Pack 3 in Coeur d’Alene.

You can read other poems as well as short stories and essays by him on his website.

Poetry Moment
Stay Connected