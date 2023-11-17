Annalise Mitchell reads "Poem XIII" by Mina Loy
Do we sacrifice a "terrific Nirvana" if we cling to individuality and ego?
Annalise Mitchell is a poet and creative author, currently obtaining her undergraduate degree in Creative Writing at the University of Idaho.
Born and raised in Tacoma, WA, Annalise loves to go on hikes with friends and watch horror movies on a rainy day. Alongside poetry, Annalise has a passion for dance, playing the piano and oat milk lattes. She plans to publish her own poetry books in the future.