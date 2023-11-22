"Lefse" by Rhiannon Cochrane
SPR's assistant arts producer highlights a Norwegian dish that puts spuds to good use
For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!
Today's recipe is for Lesfe.
Ingredients:
- 10 medium white potatoes
- 1 cup coffee cream
- 4 cups flour
- 3/4 cup of a vegetable shortening or butter
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Boil potatoes until soft, then mash and put them through a ricer
- Add shortening (or butter), cream and salt
- Beat until very light and then allow to cool
- Divide potato dough into two portions
- Add 2 cups flour to first portion and roll into large, tortilla-sized shapes
- Cook on a hot griddle until brown, then flip to brown other side
- Let the cooked "pancakes" cool between moist paper towels
- Repeat from step 5 with second portion
Notes:
This dough softens quickly. Add extra flour for rolling out. Eat warm or cool, with or without butter.