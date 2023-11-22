© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Poetry Moment

"Lefse" by Rhiannon Cochrane

Published November 22, 2023 at 9:01 AM PST
SPR's arts production assistant, Rhiannon Cochrane
Savanna Rothe
/
Spokane Public Radio
SPR's arts production assistant, Rhiannon Cochrane

SPR's assistant arts producer highlights a Norwegian dish that puts spuds to good use

For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!

Today's recipe is for Lesfe.

Ingredients:

  • 10 medium white potatoes
  • 1 cup coffee cream
  • 4 cups flour
  • 3/4 cup of a vegetable shortening or butter
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  1. Boil potatoes until soft, then mash and put them through a ricer
  2. Add shortening (or butter), cream and salt
  3. Beat until very light and then allow to cool
  4. Divide potato dough into two portions
  5. Add 2 cups flour to first portion and roll into large, tortilla-sized shapes
  6. Cook on a hot griddle until brown, then flip to brown other side
  7. Let the cooked "pancakes" cool between moist paper towels
  8. Repeat from step 5 with second portion

Notes:

This dough softens quickly. Add extra flour for rolling out. Eat warm or cool, with or without butter.

