For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!

Today's recipe is for Lesfe.

Ingredients:

10 medium white potatoes

1 cup coffee cream

4 cups flour

3/4 cup of a vegetable shortening or butter

Salt to taste

Directions:

Boil potatoes until soft, then mash and put them through a ricer Add shortening (or butter), cream and salt Beat until very light and then allow to cool Divide potato dough into two portions Add 2 cups flour to first portion and roll into large, tortilla-sized shapes Cook on a hot griddle until brown, then flip to brown other side Let the cooked "pancakes" cool between moist paper towels Repeat from step 5 with second portion

Notes:

This dough softens quickly. Add extra flour for rolling out. Eat warm or cool, with or without butter.