Jim Tevenan reads "The Christmas Holly" by Eliza Cook

Jim Tevenan has been part of the Spokane Public Radio family since 2005, at first as a substitute board operator and producer of a one-hour choral music program. Gradually, his role grew into his current position as host of the flagship Morning Classics program, and producer of a range of music programs, including Concert of the Week, Spokane Public Radio’s presentation of the best regional performances by ensembles ranging from the Spokane Symphony Orchestra to the period instrument players of Baroque Music Montana. At KPBX Jim is also responsible for engineering in-studio performances by a wide range of musicians who perform as part of the From the Studio series.

Jim likes to think that his 30 years as teacher of music, theater and English, and his 40-plus years as a church musician were particularly fine preparation for his radio “third career.” Jim is delighted to be part of this year’s Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival and honored to assume the role long and more than capably filled by his radio mentor and friend, Verne Windham.