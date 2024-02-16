AJ the Wordsmith reads "Equip Your Mind" by Thomas Gentry

AJ the Wordsmith is a local artist, success mentor, activist, actor, model and maker/repairer of unique jewelry. He is a graduate of Eastern Washington University. He uses poetry to express, expose and ignite.

His artist statement: "Here on this planet we have the power to shape and move mountains with our words, sway nations with our stories. It’s time we come together and put aside our differences in this circle of life. We are walking biospheres of earth and human emotions combined into one vessel."