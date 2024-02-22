Mery Smith reads "Too Much Woman" by Kailie Jean

Mery Smith is a Spokane poet and story holder who was selected to be Spokane Poet Laureate in 2024. Her aim is to facilitate workshops in schools and communities of all folks while writing in places we don't normally imagine poetry being.

Her work can be found online at Pictures of Poets, In the Neighborhood, and the anthologies Listen to Your Mother, Pivot and Pause. Her poetry has been featured in the PNW publication The Comet. She has published one chapbook, Crumbs.