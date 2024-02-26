Cindy Veach reads her original poem "You Would Be Forgiven in Thinking You Can See the Whole of the Moon"
The unseen portion of our "lunar buddy" is fertile ground for the imagination
Cindy Veach is the author of Her Kind (CavanKerry Press), a finalist for the 2022 Eric Hoffer Montaigne Medal and an IPPY Silver Medalist in poetry; Gloved Against Blood (CavanKerry Press), a finalist for the Paterson Poetry Prize and a Massachusetts Center for the Book ‘Must Read’; and the chapbook Innocents (Nixes Mate). Her poems have appeared in the Academy of American Poets Poem-a-Day, AGNI, Michigan Quarterly Review, Poet Lore, Salamander and elsewhere. Cindy is the recipient of the Philip Booth Poetry Prize and the Samuel Allen Washington Prize. She is poetry co-editor of MER.
The poems Cindy is reading this week relate in one way or another to the theme of magic: the magic of joy, the magic of a child’s pretend play, the magic of the moon, the magic of a plant, the magic of a television show.
Learn more about Cindy by visiting her website.