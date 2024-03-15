Christine Holbert reads “In a Country Where Everyone’s Name Is Fear” by Lyudmyla Khersonsky and “Apple” by Boris Khersonsky

Christine Holbert is the founding director of Lost Horse Press and a co-founder—with Christopher Howell—of Spokane’s Get Lit! literary arts festival. She earned an MA in Publishing from Eastern Washington University.

In 1998, she established Lost Horse Press, a nonprofit, independent press that publishes collections of poems, the design of which is above trade standard, and aims to achieve for these books the widest possible circulation and cultural impact.

Christine founded the Idaho Prize for Poetry, an annual book contest; organizes creative writing workshops and literary readings; established—with Grace Mahoney—the Lost Horse Press Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry Series, translations of preeminent Ukrainian poets presented in dual-language format; and locally hosts 100 Thousand Poets for Change, a worldwide annual poetry and music event in which artists in each participating community come together to express their visions for positive change on the local, national and global levels.

Learn more about Christine and Lost Horse Press by visiting the website.