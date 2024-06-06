Traci Neal reads "Together" by Carrie Williams Clifford

Traci Neal is a neurodivergent spoken word artist listed on Poets & Writers and resides in Columbia, SC. Her writing is featured in The New York Times, Mahogany (Hallmark) writing community, The Elevation Review, 1619 Speaks Anthology- 2023 (Sims Library of Poetry), Spoken Black Girl Magazine, The Art of Autism, Poetry X Hunger, Text Power Telling Magazine and many other media publications. She has won poetry awards since 2021. Neal uses her poetry platform to help bring awareness to non-profits in need worldwide.