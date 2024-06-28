Sherri Levine reads her original poem "Grammar Lessons"

Sherri Levine is a poet who lives in Portland, Oregon. Her work has been published in Prairie Schooner, The Timberline Review, CALYX, Driftwood Press, Poet Lore, The Opiate, Verseweavers, CIRQUE, Clackamas River Review, The Sun Magazine, and others.

She escaped the long harsh winters of upstate New York and has ever since been happily soaking in the Oregon rain.

Sherri is the creator and host of Head for the Hills, a poetry series and open mic sponsored by the Hillsdale Library.

Her first full-length poetry collection, Stealing Flowers from the Neighbors,” is published by Kelsay Press.

Her next illustrated poetry book, I Remember Not Sleeping will be published in 2024.