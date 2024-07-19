Lynn Rigney Schott reads her original poem "A Bird in the Hand"

Lynn Rigney Schott is a retired English teacher from Kettle Falls, and she'll be reading some poems about baseball to celebrate the MLB All-Star Game.

Her father, Bill Rigney, was a player and manager who spent his life working in major league baseball. In fact, his first professional assignment, in 1938, when he was twenty, was in Spokane as a Spokane Hawk in the old Western International League. He went on to play and manage with the New York Giants, the San Francisco Giants, the California Angels, and the Minnesota Twins and finished his long career as an advisor with the Oakland Athletics.

Lynn's poetry collection Light Years came out in 2016 from Hawk and Handsaw Press.