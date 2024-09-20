Nance Van Winckel reads her original poem "The One Night The Dog Was Good"

Nance Van Winckel is a Professor Emerita at Eastern Washington University and the recipient of two NEA fellowships, the Paterson Fiction Prize, the American Short Fiction Award, the Poetry Society of America's Gordon Barber Poetry Award, a Christopher Isherwood Fiction Fellowship, two Pushcart Prizes, and numerous other honors. She has several poetry collections, including Our Foreigner, that won the Pacific Coast Poetry Award (2016) and works of fiction spanning several decades. She also works with visual poetry, altered pages of old books and other visual hybrid forms. Her first collection of this work is Book of No Ledge (Pleiades Press, 2016).