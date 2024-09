Kate Peterson earned her MFA from Eastern Washington University in Spokane, where she now works as the director of Get Lit! Programs. Her poetry and prose has been published in Glassworks, The Sierra Nevada Review, Barnstorm, Sugar House Review, Hawai’i Pacific Review, Aethlon, Packingtown Review, among others. Her chapbook Grist won the 2016 Floating Bridge Chapbook Prize and was published in October, 2016.