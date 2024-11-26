Vincenzo Cardamuro reads "Salt Pork" by Ayla Pomare

Vincenzo “Enzo” Cardamuro is an undergraduate poet in the Creative Writing Program at Eastern Washington University. He’s a passionate storyteller and game designer whose main career goal is to uplift the unique perspectives of the community. He is the Head Poetry Editor for Northwest Boulevard Magazine.

His works can be found here.

Northwest Boulevard is Eastern Washington University’s undergraduate creative arts magazine. Since the 1980s, Northwest Boulevard has published generations of EWU undergraduate writers. For most, the magazine proudly represents their first publication, and many have gone on to publish books widely in national magazines. Throughout its history, the magazine has always been edited and produced entirely by Eastern undergraduate students and publishes poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and visual art created by our undergrads.