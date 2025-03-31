Zan Hosts Guest Bill Wright SPR Record Sale Guru's Tribute to Quincy Jones' Big Band Era

Zan invites Bill Wright, longtime friend of SPR, and music collector, to share his own crafted playlist, love for, and knowledge of Quincy Jones Big Band Era (from 1962-1977). This show is a chance to place a highlight on music directly from Bill's own collection of rare and hard-to-find tracks from such albums as The ABC, Mercury Jazz Big Band Sessions, Newport '61 (Live), Talkin' Verve: Quincy Jones, and Strike Up the Band. If you like a contemporary take on big band music, and better yet, LOVE Quincy Jones, this show is for you!