Oct. 5, 2023: Vocal health workshop, Rocky Mountain Printmaking Alliance, Spokane United We Stand
1 of 4 — Alex Barclay
Alex Barclay in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
2 of 4 — Rocky Mountain Printmaking Alliance symposium 2023
Promotional poster for the Rocky Mountain Printmaking Alliance biennial symposium, Oct. 12–14, 2023
Rocky Mountain Printmaking Alliance
3 of 4 — Pollyanne Birge, Thom Caraway
Pollyanne Birge and Thom Caraway (L-R) in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
4 of 4 — 3 Stars and Up
Promotional poster for "3 Stars and Up" culinary event
Charity Bagatsing-Doyle / Spokane United We Stand
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Alex Barclay, a lifelong recreational singer whose voice was damaged by surgery. He talks about his recovery ahead of a vocal health workshop hosted by the Cantabile chapter of the Spokane Symphony Associates. The workshop takes place this Saturday (Oct. 7) at the Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ in Spokane.
- Printmaking advocates Thom Caraway and Pollyanne Birge. They offer some background on the Rocky Mountain Print Alliance's biennial symposium, a major regional printmaking event, which comes to Spokane for the first time between October 12–14.
- Charity Bagatsing-Doyle of Spokane United We Stand. She provides some history on the organization and explains why it received Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) funding to host various skills-building events celebrating Asian cuisine and culture.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.