Oct. 5, 2023: Vocal health workshop, Rocky Mountain Printmaking Alliance, Spokane United We Stand

Alex Barclay, a lifelong recreational singer whose voice was damaged by surgery. He talks about his recovery ahead of a vocal health workshop hosted by the Cantabile chapter of the Spokane Symphony Associates. The workshop takes place this Saturday (Oct. 7) at the Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ in Spokane.

Printmaking advocates Thom Caraway and Pollyanne Birge. They offer some background on the Rocky Mountain Print Alliance's biennial symposium, a major regional printmaking event, which comes to Spokane for the first time between October 12–14.

Charity Bagatsing-Doyle of Spokane United We Stand. She provides some history on the organization and explains why it received Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) funding to host various skills-building events celebrating Asian cuisine and culture.

