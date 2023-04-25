Fire-breathing dragon at California's Disneyland caught fire over the weekend

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news from California's Disneyland, where a fire-breathing dragon caught fire over the weekend.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Wait. A fire-breathing dragon caught fire?

INSKEEP: Yes. It's like saying a swimmer got wet. Video shows the animatronic dragon engulfed in flames during a performance where Mickey Mouse was supposed to defeat him. No people or mice were injured, and Disney will stop using fire effects globally. No word yet if the state of Florida will try to ban dragons. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.