Regional News

-
When Idaho Child Care Program reopens applications, families will need to have lower incomes to qualify.
-
Opponents of a natural gas initiative plan to sue, Spokane's Lisa Brown and Andy Billig are named to gubernatorial transition team, and layoffs begin at aircraft maker Boeing.
-
Pertussis cases in Spokane County continue to rise, Idaho looks at workforce changes, former WA governor Dan Evans is eulogized, and an Indigenous Grand Coulee musician is nominated for a Native American Music Award.
-
No investigations opened or complaints taken: WA office to probe police violence off to a slow startIn 2021, WA lawmakers created the nation's first state-funded office to investigate police killings. Three years later, the office still hasn't officially launched any investigation.
-
Gonzaga hosts a Columbia River conference, the Washington Senate picks a new majority leader, a Spokane artist has been tapped to paint Gov. Inslee's official portrait, and how Veterans Day was observed in Spokane.
-
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is asking the federal Medicaid agency for approval to end a family direct care worker program approved during COVID pandemic.
-
The potential effects of mass deportations in Idaho, Washington looks to recruit behavioral health workers from varied backgrounds and more.
-
We talk about one of the leading causes of death in U.S. hospitals: sepsis; a West Valley capital school levy is on its way to victory; we get more acquainted with the Coeur d'Alene airport; and we take a final look back at Expo ’74 and the lessons learned.
-
Incumbent Democrats Burns, Just and Roberts were defeated in general election, giving Democrats just 15 of the 105 seats in the Legislature
-
Reading intervention programs exist at all seven elementary schools in the Post Falls School District, which owns some of the best reading scores in the state.
-
Voters tend to participate more in presidential elections. But it’s unclear if Idaho’s high voter turnout rate set a new record.
-
Incoming Washington state officials are gearing for potential legal fights with Donald Trump, Cheney school officials wait for the results of a bond vote, pertussis cases surge, and an Idaho citizen panel recommends pay raises for state lawmakers.