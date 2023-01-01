© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Regional Business Support

 Please consider shopping or using the services of the following organization who also help support Spokane Public Radio. See our list below and keep listening.  

Business Support on KPBX
Business Support on KSFC

SPR listeners connect to the region and world through our broadcast or station streams.  As a non-commercial community public radio station Spokane Public Radio  appreciates the individual support of our listeners. We rely on them to provide a base of support along with our Business Program Supporters throughout the region. Working together we all create the kind of communities we want to live, work and play in.  

If you have a business,  you can connect to SPR listeners and create awareness of your organization or activities as a Business Program Supporter. Click here to inquire. Thank You.

 

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

R

S

T

U

V

W