Spokane Public Radio Staff & Hosts
All
Staff
Spokane Public Radio Staff
Aiden Cook
Announcer/ Operations Assistant
Alexandra Golikov
Account Representative
Ann Torigoe-Hawkins
Account Manager
Anna Gyure
Front Desk Administrative Assistant
Beth Severn-Johnson
Membership Manager
Brandon Hollingsworth
News Host and Reporter
Brian Lindsey
Traffic Director
Cary Boyce
President & General Manager
Cassia Fox
Membership Assistant
Debbie Crocker
Finance Manager
Doug Nadvornick
Program Director, News Director, Inland Journal Host
E.J. Iannelli
Arts & Music Director
Jan Munstedt
Classical & Jazz Host
Jerry Olson
Chief Engineer
Jim Tevenan
Music & Arts Producer/ Afternoon Host
Karin Emry
Announcer & Operations Assistant
Keli Cunningham
Front Desk Administrative Assistant
Lauren Paterson
Reporter
Leonard Oakland
Host of Sunday Morning Classical
Peter Glarborg
Producer
Rachel Bade-McMurphy
Jazz Host
Rebecca White
News Host and Reporter
Savanna Rothe
Marketing and Events Specialist
Stephanie Ingoldby
Volunteer Manager & Events Coordinator
Steve Jackson
News Reporter
Tom Lee
Weekend Edition Host
Spokane Public Radio Hosts
Zan Agzigian
Soundspace Host
Kevin Brown
Host of Front Porch Bluegrass
Kevin Decker
Men In Charge Producer
Tony Flinn
Men In Charge Producer
Brion Foster
Downhome Blues Show Producer
Mike Grabicki
Jazz Host
Caridwen Irvine-Spatz
Nacho Celtic Hour Producer
John Johnson
Host of Johnson's Improbable History of Pop
Mary Pat Treuthart
Movies 101 Co-Host
Jesse Warburton
Soul Express Producer
Dan Webster
Movies 101 Co-Host
Nathan Weinbender
Movies 101 Co-Host
Michael Millham
Guitar Hour Host
Spokane Public Radio Interns
Paul Behr
News Intern