South Korea's president surprised guests at White House dinner by singing

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

PRESIDENT YOON SUK YEOL: (Singing) A long, long time ago.

MARTIN: So it turns out that state dinners don't have to be uptight affairs. Case in point, South Korean President Yoon surprised the crowd at the formal White House dinner held in his honor last night by singing what he said was one of his favorite songs, "American Pie."

YOON: (Singing) That I could make those people dance.

President Biden told him he had no clue he could sing.