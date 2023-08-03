BREAKING NEWS: Former President Trump to be arraigned today for his latest indictment

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Washington D-C today to be arraigned on charges related to his efforts to hold on to power after the twenty-twenty presidential election. Trump faces four new felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

