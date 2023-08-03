© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
BREAKING NEWS: Former President Trump to be arraigned today for his latest indictment

Published August 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Washington D-C today to be arraigned on charges related to his efforts to hold on to power after the twenty-twenty presidential election. Trump faces four new felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

NPR News will bring you live special coverage of the expected arraignment today starting at 1 p.m. PST on KSFC 91.9 FM and digitally streaming from the "NPR Hourly News" button below.