Today's Headlines: December 19, 2024

Federal money to help broaden internet access

Washington Sen. Patty Murray says millions of dollars are being dedicated to high-speed internet for the state’s Tribal, rural and low-income communities.

Sen. Murray says more than $32 million is going to Washington Tribes to provide high-speed internet for Tribal households. The list includes the Spokane, Makah and Tulalip Tribes, and the Lower Elwha and Swinomish Indian Tribal Communities.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the 2021 government funding bill Murray helped pass into law.

The senator said she hopes the funding will help tribes bridge the digital divide and eliminate barriers that prevent people from affording and taking advantage of a reliable internet connection.

Murray’s office said almost $16 million from a separate grant program will help implement a comprehensive digital equity plan to expand the internet across the state, provide digital literacy education and subsidize internet connection plans for low-income households.



WSU’s Dickert decamps for Wake Forest

Washington State University is looking for a new football coach one week before it finishes its season in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Jake Dickert said Wednesday that he would be the next head coach at Wake Forest University. Soon after, he and his family took a private plane to North Carolina, where he’s scheduled to be introduced today.

Dickert’s departure in the latest of several recent challenges that have rocked the Cougar program. During the last few weeks, a handful of coaches were fired or left for other opportunities and more than 20 players have entered college football’s transfer portal.

Despite that, Athletic Director Anne McCoy said Wednesday she thinks the future of the program is in good shape.

“If all of the outpouring of interest that we’ve gotten from tremendous candidates already in the last couple of hours are any indication, people are excited that this job is open and they’re excited for the opportunity to lead Washington State football,” McCoy said.

This year’s team has an 8-4 record as it prepares to play in the December 27 bowl game. Assistant coach Pete Kaligis will lead the team.

McCoy said she will begin an immediate search for a new coach.



WA group prepares for immigration fallout under Trump

Some advocacy groups are preparing for the threat of federal immigration raids under Donald Trump’s administration. One growing network is in Washington state.

Adam Dibba emigrated to the U.S. from Gambia more than 25 years ago. She’s pushing to be included in the conversation around advocating for immigrants in the upcoming Trump administration.

“We don't have to work silo,” Dibba told KUOW public radio. “We have to work together.”

Dibba leads Africans on the Eastside, a community group for African immigrants like herself in Bellevue, including some people who are undocumented.

“Most people just know a little bit about the migrants through [El] Salvador and stuff, but we have lot of people who are from Niger, Gambia, little bit—a lot from Senegal,” she said.

Hundreds of people have been attending virtual trainings by the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network.

Dibba said she plans to expand their reach and connect to other African community groups in cities such as New York and Philadelphia.



Slower job growth in Washington bears out predictions

Washington job growth was stronger than expected last month, but the numbers are a bit of a mathematical illusion.

Seasonally-adjusted nonfarm payroll increased by 38,000, beating economists’ forecasts by about 1,400. But the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council said Wednesday most of that gain came from striking Boeing machinists who returned to work.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, the lowest it’s been since January. But ERFC said that stems from a drop in the labor force participation rate – the percentage of people either working or looking for work. A similar cooling has been seen nationally, driven in part by more retirements.

In a separate report, the Washington Employment Security Department confirmed the Boeing bump and said job growth in general has slowed this year. That’s in line with economic predictions as the pandemic-fueled hiring surge of the last few years leveled off.

- - -

Reporting was contributed by Monica Carrillo-Casas, Doug Nadvornick, Gustavo Sagrero and Brandon Hollingsworth.